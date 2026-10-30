Video shows Oak Brook police using spike strips during chase after Addison burglary

The Brief Oak Brook police released video showing how they helped stop a Dodge Durango linked to a burglary at an Addison gaming cafe. The chase ended when the SUV crashed on I-290 near 25th Avenue. Five people were taken into custody.



New video shows Oak Brook police using spike strips to help stop a chase that began after a burglary in west suburban Addison.

Addison burglary pursuit video

The backstory:

Addison police said detectives were watching gaming locations because of recent burglaries when they saw a Dodge Durango without license plates and a BMW pull into the parking lot of Maria’s Gaming Cafe, 40 E. Lake St., around 4:34 a.m. Thursday.

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Detectives said several people forced their way into the cafe and burglarized it before leaving in the two vehicles.

Police used spike strips on Lake Street, disabling the BMW. Both vehicles continued east, and the BMW’s occupants left the car and joined the others in the Durango, according to Addison police.

Villa Park police later located the Durango near North Avenue and Route 83. Officers tried to stop it, and another tire deflation device was deployed, police said.

Several agencies continued pursuing the Durango on I-290. The SUV crashed near 25th Avenue, and several people ran from the scene, according to police.

The video, provided by the Oak Brook Police Department, shows officers using spike strips during the coordinated response.

Police said five people were taken into custody, and that several firearms and burglary proceeds were recovered. Both the Durango and BMW were later confirmed stolen.

Traffic impact

The crash blocked multiple eastbound lanes on I-290 and caused heavy delays for drivers heading into Chicago. Illinois State Police said all lanes reopened around 6:05 a.m. Thursday.

What's next:

Addison police are leading the investigation. The department said it will release more details when possible.