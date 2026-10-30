Downers Grove man accused of threatening to shoot Darien officer after DUI arrest

The Brief Prosecutors say Ron McClain threatened a Darien police officer after a DUI arrest. He allegedly told the officer, "I'm going to shoot you." McClain was already on pre-trial release for allegedly threatening another officer in 2023.



A Downers Grove man faces a new felony charge after prosecutors say he threatened to shoot a Darien police officer following a DUI arrest.

"I'm going to shoot you"

What we know:

Ron McClain, 47, is charged with threatening a public official, along with misdemeanor and petty offenses including DUI, driving while his license was revoked and obstructing a police officer, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Ron McClain

Prosecutors allege a Darien officer stopped McClain around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after seeing him drive without a seat belt, speed up and slow down without an apparent reason, and swerve within his lane. The officer reported that McClain had bloodshot, glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol, prosecutors said.

After an on-site breath test, which prosecutors said showed a result of .23, McClain was taken into custody. At the police station, he allegedly threatened the officer, saying, "I wish I catch you out on the street. I’m going to shoot you."

On Sunday, prosecutors say a judge revoked McClain’s pretrial release in a 2023 Westmont case and ordered him to remain in custody as his new case moves forward.

The backstory:

McClain was already on pretrial release for alleged threats against a Westmont police officer after a DUI arrest on Nov. 16, 2023.

In that incident, the officer went to give McClain paperwork at the police station when he allegedly slapped the papers out of the officer's hand before saying, "When I see you, boom! Your head gone b----," and "I’m going to get my gun."

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin warned that threats against public officials would be prosecuted.

"The allegation that for a second time, Mr. McClain allegedly threatened to shoot a police officer after he was arrested for DUI is extremely serious," Berlin said. "I want to make this perfectly clear, in DuPage County we will not tolerate threats directed toward public officials and anyone who engages in this type of behavior will quickly find themselves arrested, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

What's next:

McClain is due back in court Nov. 4.