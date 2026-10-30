Palatine man accused of plotting attack on Aurora Hindu temple due in court

The Brief Alexandros Paporakis, 19, is scheduled to appear in court Friday. He was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with making a terrorist threat. Police said they believe Paporakis acted alone.



A Palatine man accused of planning an attack on an Aurora Hindu temple is scheduled to return to court this morning.

Aurora mass shooting plot update

What we know:

Alexandros Paporakis, 19, is due in court at 9 a.m. Friday in Rolling Meadows. He was arrested Oct. 11 and charged with making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches.

At an Oct. 15 news conference, police said their investigation indicated Paporakis acted alone. They said a co-worker at the Arlington Heights Taco Bell where Paporakis worked contacted police after he allegedly described plans to attack the largest Hindu temple in Aurora.

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Police said video showed Paporakis’ red Acura RDX entering the temple’s parking lot around 12:25 p.m. Oct. 11 and leaving about 13 minutes later. The vehicle was seen returning to Palatine shortly before 2 p.m. Investigators said Paporakis was alone in the car.

Prosecutors said investigators found an eight-page document titled "Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto)." They said it contained hateful statements targeting multiple groups and described plans for violence.

What we don't know:

A co-worker told investigators that Paporakis said his rifle jammed after he tried to shoot at a man from his vehicle. Police have not confirmed whether the gun jammed, where a video of the alleged malfunction was recorded or where the alleged shooting attempt happened.

Police also said they did not know why Oct. 11 was significant to Paporakis or what led him to adopt extremist views.

What's next:

Electronic devices recovered from Paporakis’ home were being examined at the FBI’s Chicago Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory. Authorities were also reviewing the case and determining whether federal charges will be filed.

Paporakis is being held in custody. A judge has also ordered that he receive health care in jail, including hormone injections for gender transition. The order says he is being treated for ADHD, depression and anxiety.