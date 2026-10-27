Chicago freight train burglary: About 20 people believed involved, officials say

The Brief A freight train was burglarized Tuesday morning near 18th Street and Western Avenue in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, disrupting Metra BNSF service. Cook County sheriff’s police said multiple freight cars were broken into and about 20 people are believed to have been involved. Authorities have not announced any arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.



A freight train was burglarized Tuesday in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, disrupting freight and commuter rail service, authorities said.

Metra trains halted

What we know:

Metra's BNSF Line trains were halted in both directions near Western Avenue because of police activity related to a suspected freight train burglary.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. near 18th Street and Western Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood.

Cook County sheriff's police said multiple freight cars were broken into and about 20 people are believed to have been involved. Video from the scene showed dozens of packages scattered along the railroad tracks.

Some Metra trains experienced "extensive" delays during the incident, according to the agency.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional information about the suspects or said whether any arrests have been made.

What they're saying:

BNSF issued the following statement:

"We can’t confirm or comment on specific cases, but these incidents highlight the serious and growing threat that organized cargo theft poses to public safety, law enforcement, and the nation’s supply chain. As BNSF has previously stated, cargo theft is not a victimless crime, particularly when many of these packages include much-needed medicine, food, and critical supplies necessary for everyday life.



"These criminal acts disrupt the movement of goods, increase costs for consumers and businesses, and create dangerous situations for railroad employees, law enforcement officers, and the communities we serve.



"BNSF has robust security protocols, and our police department is focused on preventing these incidents on our network. We work hard to protect our customers' freight from pickup to delivery and have security measures in place to help ensure these goods arrive safely.



"We are working with federal, state, local, and tribal police departments to coordinate our approach to disrupting criminal activity and arresting offenders. We remain committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to deter these crimes, hold offenders accountable, and protect the critical transportation network that millions of Americans rely on every day.



"It's essential that the entire criminal justice system, including policymakers, district attorneys and judges, focus on this crime trend and help to ensure these criminals are held responsible and prosecuted. Additionally, our Chief Special Agent spoke at a hearing recently.



"Given this issue is not exclusive to BNSF, more information about the railroad industry’s response to cargo theft and the need for coordinated federal action can be found on the Association of American Railroads’ website here."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cook County sheriff's police at 847-635-1188.