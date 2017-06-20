Missing woman last seen July 27 may have been kidnapped
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward in the case of a missing Gary, Indiana woman after investigators say she may have been kidnapped.
Man charged with murder in NW Indiana stabbing
A man was charged with murder Tuesday in the fatal June stabbing of Lee Nedreau Jr. in Northwest Indiana.
Boy, 17, charged with murder of teen trying to sell Xbox in Gary
Garry Lee Higgins, of Gary, Indiana, is charged with murder, murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and attempted armed robbery, according to a statement from the Lake County sheriff’s office.
Lake County, Indiana sheriff's department featured on new FOX show 'First Responders Live'
The Lake County, Indiana sheriff's department is featured on the new FOX show “First Responders Live.”
Boy, 16, shot to death in front of father while selling Xbox to person he met over app
A teenage boy was fatally shot during a robbery Wednesday in northwest Indiana.
Incarcerated teens train shelter dogs to make them more adoptable
An unexpected bond is forming at the Lake County Juvenile Correction Center.
1 dead in NW Indiana shooting
FOX 32's Joanie Lum reports...
2 children wounded in separate Gary shootings
Two children were wounded in separate shootings Monday in Gary, Indiana.