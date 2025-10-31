East Chicago man arrested in connection with Illinois interstate shooting

The Brief Indiana State Police arrested a 45-year-old man in East Chicago early Friday who was wanted in connection with an interstate shooting in Illinois. Miguel A. Rodriguez was taken into custody without incident and is being held in Lake County pending extradition to Cook County on a firearm charge. Police said the arrest was made at the request of Illinois State Police and was not connected to any federal agency.



Indiana State Police arrested a man early Friday in East Chicago who was wanted in connection with a recent interstate shooting in Illinois.

What we know:

Police said the Indiana State Police SWAT team assisted Illinois State Police in apprehending 45-year-old Miguel A. Rodriguez at his home in the 4800 block of Olcott Avenue.

Rodriguez, who reportedly has a history of armed violence, was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Lake County Jail pending extradition to Cook County, Illinois, where he faces a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

What they're saying:

State police clarified that the operation was not conducted in coordination with federal agencies.

"To dispel false information that is being shared by local political leaders on social media, this was NOT an assist to Homeland Security, ICE, or any other federal agency. This was done at the request of the Illinois State Police to take their suspect into custody," Indiana State Police said in a statement.