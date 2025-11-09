Chicago weather: Near-impossible travel possible with double-digit snow totals in heaviest areas

The Brief Severe lake-effect snow Sunday night through Monday will make travel dangerous to nearly impossible, especially during the Monday morning commute. Whiteout conditions are likely near Lake Michigan due to wind gusts over 30 mph. Snowfall rates may exceed 3 inches per hour, with localized totals over 12 inches possible where the most intense bands remain stationary. Snow amounts will vary greatly across short distances. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Lake (Ill.), Cook, Lake (Ind.), Porter, LaPorte, Eastern Will, and Kankakee counties. Winter Weather Advisories cover DuPage, North and South Will, Newton, and Jasper counties.



A Winter Storm advisory is in effect for Sunday night through Monday. Dangerous to near impossible travel conditions are expected due to intense lake effect snow through the Monday morning commute. Travelers can also expect dramatically reduced visibility due to snow accumulation and blowing snow.

Snow rates could exceed 3 inches per hour at times. If the most intense snow bands remain stationary for just a few hours, localized snow accumulations could easily exceed 12 inches.

Northerly wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will lead to whiteout conditions in the heavier snow bands, especially near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Where will the snow be?:

The worst conditions are expected in Lake (IL), Cook, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Eastern Will, and Kankakee counties, where a Winter Storm Warning has been issued.

Significant, but not as intense snowfall, is expected in DuPage, northern and southern Will, Newton, and Jasper counties. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in those areas.

Lake effect snow is often times very localized. Not all locations within the Winter Storm Warning will see massive snow totals. But for those of us in the warning area, we need to be prepared for it.

Snow totals will vary greatly from one location to the next. The exact placement of the most intense snow band will not be known until it begins developing. This is a typical "wait and see" lake effect scenario.

A few miles can make a huge difference on what locations gets the heaviest snow. It appears likely that somewhere in the warning area will see very heavy, and potentially double-digit snow totals. It's just not clear where yet.

Timing:

Winter Storm Warning Timing by County

Lake (Ill.): 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday

Cook: 9 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday

Eastern Will: 9 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday

Kankakee: Midnight to noon Monday

Lake and Porter (Ind.): 9 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday

LaPorte: Now to midnight Tuesday

Winter Weather Advisory Timing by County

DuPage: 9 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday

North and South Will: 9 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday

Newton: Midnight to 6 p.m. Monday

Jasper: Midnight to 6 p.m. Monday

Stay tuned for a full forecast tonight on Fox 32 Chicago at 9 p.m. We'll keep you posted with updates through the day leading up to the snow.