Chicago area schools announce closures, shifts to E-learning ahead of snowstorm

The Brief Schools across the Chicago area and northwest Indiana have announced closures or shifts to e-learning Monday as the first major winter storm moves in. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake (Ill.), Cook, Lake (Ind.), Porter, LaPorte, Eastern Will, and Kankakee counties, with a Winter Weather Advisory for DuPage, northern and southern Will, Newton, and Jasper counties. Snowfall rates could top 3 inches per hour with totals over 12 inches possible in some areas. Strong northerly winds over 30 mph may cause whiteout conditions, making travel dangerous during the Monday morning commute.



With the first snow storm on the way, schools in the Chicago area and Indiana have started to announce closures or shifts to E-learning on Monday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Lake (IL), Cook, Lake (IN), Porter, LaPorte, Eastern Will, and Kankakee counties through Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for DuPage, northern and southern Will, Newton, and Jasper counties.

Snow rates could exceed 3 inches per hour at times. If the most intense snow bands remain stationary for just a few hours, localized snow accumulations could easily exceed 12 inches.

Northerly wind gusts in excess of 30 mph will lead to whiteout conditions in the heavier snow bands, especially near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Snow from the winter storm will begin moving into the area on Sunday evening and continue into the Monday morning commute.

Chicago area school closures Monday

The following schools and districts have canceled classes or shifted to E-learning for Monday ahead of the winter storm.

Tap here for a list of full school closures

Monday's weather forecast

Severe lake-effect snow Sunday night through Monday will make travel dangerous to nearly impossible, especially during the Monday morning commute. Whiteout conditions are likely near Lake Michigan due to wind gusts over 30 mph.

Snowfall rates may exceed 3 inches per hour, with localized totals over 12 inches possible where the most intense bands remain stationary. Snow amounts will vary greatly across short distances.