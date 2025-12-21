Chicago crash on I-94 leaves 1 person hospitalized, police say

A person was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 94 in Chicago early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to the scene on southbound I-94 south of Cermak Road around 6:38 a.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

Investigators learned there was a multi-vehicle crash which led to at least one person being taken to a local hospital with injuries.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved or what exactly led to the crash.

The victim’s condition was not made clear.

All lanes were shut down and then reopened a little after 7 a.m.