Gary police sergeant arrested on domestic violence, intoxicated driving charges

A veteran Gary police sergeant was arrested this week on domestic violence and intoxicated driving charges.

What we know:

The Gary Police Department said it was notified Tuesday about the arrest of Sgt. Jamaal Joseph by the Portage Police Department.

Jamaal Joseph (Gary Police Department)

Joseph, who has served with Gary police for 17 years, faces one count of domestic violence and two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

The department said they took "immediate administrative action," placing Joseph on unpaid leave. He will remain off duty while the criminal case moves forward and the department conducts their own internal investigation.

What they're saying:

In a statement, Gary Police Chief Derrick Cannon said the department remains committed to accountability.

"Integrity is the foundation of public safety. While this news is disappointing, I want to reassure the public: the alleged actions of one individual do not define the character of this department," said Cannon.

"The men and women of the Gary Police Department show up every single day with professionalism, courage, and a genuine heart for service to this city. We are building a culture of accountability and excellence, and we will not let this isolated incident distract us from our mission to protect and serve our community."

What we don't know:

Details about the incident that led to Joseph’s arrest remain unclear.