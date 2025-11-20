Cook County police seize weed, mushrooms in Chicago drug bust; Indiana man charged

The Brief Cook County investigators found nearly 200 pounds of weed and psilocybin mushrooms at a Streeterville apartment building. A Munster man was charged with multiple drug possession felonies. He was released from custody following his first court appearance.



A northwest Indiana man faces felony charges after investigators found nearly 200 pounds of drugs inside a Chicago apartment earlier this month, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Sheriff’s police said investigators executed a search warrant Nov. 4 in the 200 block of East Illinois St. following reports that 34-year-old Christopher Jones was selling marijuana out of an apartment in Streeterville.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Christopher Jones | CCSO

When investigators spotted Jones parking his Range Rover in the building's underground garage, they detained him after smelling weed coming from inside the vehicle.

A Sheriff’s Police K9 later indicated drugs were inside, leading investigators to find about 14 pounds of pot in the SUV.

Inside Jones’ apartment, investigators discovered an additional 134 pounds of marijuana and 41 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, authorities said.

What's next:

Jones, of Munster, was charged with multiple drug possession felonies, including manufacture/delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, a Class X felony.

He was released from custody after making his first appearance at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Nov. 5.