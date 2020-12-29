Couple pulled to safety after falling in Chicago River
A woman and her boyfriend were saved after she fell into the Chicago River from the river walk in Streeterville on the Near North Side.
After recent car thefts, Chicago cops remind drivers to stop leaving keys in cars
STEP ONE TO AVOIDING CAR THEFT: People, stop leaving keys in the car.
Lovin' Local: Cupitol Coffee & Eatery in Streeterville and Evanston
Sellia George, owner of Cupitol Coffee & Eatery, talks about how her business has adapted to the pandemic and details some of their delectable offerings.
Police return to Streeterville condo with search warrant following death of tenant, discovery of pipe bombs
Police were in Streeterville again on Friday, looking for more evidence in a bizarre bomb threat death investigation.
Man found dead with pipe bombs in his Chicago condo was MIT graduate, former day trader
A well-being check Tuesday in Streeterville turned into a death investigation, after 30-year-old Theodore Hilk was found dead.
Bomb squad clears Streeterville apartment of explosive compound after man found dead inside
A Streeterville building was partially evacuated Wednesday after a bomb squad found explosive compounds in an apartment where a man was found dead earlier that morning.
SWAT team sent to John Hancock Center after gunfire reported on residential floor
The SWAT team responded to an incident at the John Hancock Center Friday after gunfire was reported in the residential area of the building.
Tips for losing those pandemic pounds
Streeterville's Runway Fitness owner Kristine Theodore and one of her coaches, Cameron Seichter, share their tips for losing those pandemic pounds.
'Streeterville Week' brings together local artists, businesses
Jay Kopp, director of brand development at Chicago Star Media, talks about the inaugural Streeterville Week celebration and what patrons can expect at this community-building event.
Man injured in rollover crash on Lake Shore Drive
The man lost control of his car on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago on Sunday night and flipped it over. He was hospitalized and expected to survive.
Driver cited after Streeterville crash with squad car injures 2 CPD officers
Two Chicago police officers were injured in a crash Thursday in Streeterville on the Near North Side.
Six people in custody in paintball shootings released without charges
Six people who were taken into custody in paintball attacks have been released without charges. Over 200 paintball shootings have been reported in Chicago in September and October.
Man struck by paintballs in Streeterville
A man was shot with paintballs Thursday night in Streeterville on the Near North Side.
Man issued citation after entering Streeterville restaurant with rifle, claiming to be law enforcement
A 60-year-old man was issued a citation after allegedly walking in to a restaurant in Streeterville with a rifle Tuesday and claiming to be law enforcement.
Police release video of people looting Streeterville restaurant
Police are asking for the public to help identify three people suspected of looting a Streeterville restaurant in August.
Man charged with shoving woman, 85, to ground in Streeterville robbery
A man has been charged with shoving an 85-year-old woman to the ground Tuesday during a robbery in Streeterville.
Video shows 85-year-old woman being mugged outside her Chicago home
Disturbing video shows an 85-year-old woman being mugged outside her Streeterville condo building in downtown Chicago on Tuesday morning.
Apartments burglarized in Streeterville, Gold Coast
Chicago police are warning residents of three recent burglaries reported in Streeterville and Gold Coast on the Near North Side.
Chicago restaurant owner on 'disturbing' looting and rioting: 'Business is terrible, the streets are empty'
“The streets are empty and this time of year hotels would be full and the streets would be full. The rioting and violence have stopped people from coming downtown,” Demirdjian told “America’s Newsroom.”
CPD adding more officers downtown due to uptick in violence
Chicago police say two large groups of men got into a fight Wednesday morning outside the Swisshotel, and a 19-year-old was sent to the emergency room after being stabbed in the abdomen.