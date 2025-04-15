Boy, 14, charged in shooting during 'teen takeover' in downtown Chicago shooting

The Brief A 14-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old during a large teen gathering in downtown Chicago last month. The shooting occurred during a "teen takeover" in Streeterville, where the younger teen allegedly shot the victim in the leg before fleeing. The incident has reignited debate over curfew laws, with city officials split on whether stricter rules are the solution.



A 14-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with a shooting last month that happened during a large teen gathering in downtown Chicago.

Teen wounded in downtown Chicago shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened during a so-called "teen takeover" in the Streeterville neighborhood.

The 14-year-old shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg around 9:41 p.m. in the 400 block of North Cityfront Plaza Drive. Officers saw a large group fleeing the scene and found the 15-year-old with a graze wound.

He was taken to Lurie Children's in good condition.

The 14-year-old was arrested Monday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood. He was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon/unlawful possession of a handgun.

Roughly an hour before the shooting, an 18-year-old man was stabbed inside a store in the Loop in the 100 block of North State Street.

Two adults and 10 children were arrested that night in connection with disruptions downtown.

Chicago curfew comes under focus

What they're saying:

The violent night prompted some Chicago leaders to call for a stricter curfew, to 8 p.m. from 10 p.m.

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), said Chicago teens are allowed to gather in whatever community they want, but "they're not able to break windows, steal from stores, jump on cars, block traffic, intimidate pedestrians or shoot guns into crowds."

Mayor Brandon Johnson opposed the suggestion.

"As far as the neighborhood curfew is concerned, I am not in favor of the proposal because it would just displace these young people into the nearest neighborhood," Johnson said in the statement. "It's not productive to shift the problem to the next community over. What we have to do is enforce the current citywide curfew law that we already have in place before we consider additional measures."