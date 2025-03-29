Teen shot, another stabbed in Chicago's downtown, police say

The Brief Two teenagers were injured in separate incidents in and near Chicago's downtown on Friday night, police said. One 18-year-old man was stabbed during an argument inside a store along North State Street. Another 15-year-old was shot and had a graze wound to the leg in Streeterville where a large crowd had gathered.



Two teenagers were hurt in separate incidents near Chicago's downtown on Friday night.

The incidents occurred during a so-called "teen takeover" in the downtown area.

What we know:

In the first incident, an 18-year-old was stabbed and injured inside a store in the Loop on Friday night following an altercation.

The incident happened in the 100 block of North State Street around 8:45 p.m., Chicago police said.

The 18-year-old man was inside a store when he was involved in a verbal altercation with a group of unknown offenders.

The altercation became physical when an offender used a knife to stab the victim in the back, police said.

The offenders fled the scene.

Paramedics treated the victim and took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

In the second incident, a 15-year-old was also shot with a graze wound to the leg about an hour later in Streeterville.

That incident happened in the 400 block of North Cityfront Plaza Drive around 9:41 p.m., according to CPD.

Officers saw a large group fleeing the scene and found the 15-year-old on the ground with a gunshot graze wound to his leg.

He was treated and taken to Lurie Children's Hospital in good condition.

The shooting happened not far from where another shooting took place earlier this month in which a tourist was shot and injured while she was in the area with her 11-year-old son.

Area detectives were investigating both incidents.

What we don't know:

No one was in custody in connection with the stabbing or the shooting.