Fans line up on Michigan Avenue in Chicago for loveable monster plush 'Labubu'

It was an early morning on Michigan Avenue as fans lined up outside Pop Mart for the release of a plush toy — and this one has quite the personality.

The star of the show is LABUBU, a mischievous but sweet-hearted character dreamed up by illustrator Kasing Lung.

With big pointed ears, jagged teeth and a curious grin, LABUBU might look a little wild, but it’s known for trying to help... even if those efforts don’t always go as planned.

The plush version stands just under 7 inches tall and is made of PVC, polyester and iron wire. It will officially hit shelves at 10 a.m. on Friday and is designed for fans 15 and up.

The backstory:

LABUBU made its first appearance back in 2015 in a series of picture books by Lung, who created a whole fairy-tale world inspired by Nordic mythology.

The books introduced a cast of magical creatures called The Monsters — and LABUBU quickly stole the spotlight as the lovable troublemaker of the group.

What's next:

Curious about LABUBU or want to pick one up? You can check out the full lineup at popmart.com.