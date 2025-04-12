Man arrested for robbing woman at gunpoint in Streeterville, police say

The Brief A 25-year-old Chicago man, Edmonds Ronaldo Peraza Cortez, was arrested for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in Streeterville Friday morning. He faces one felony count of armed robbery and was arrested less than an hour after the incident in the 600 block of W. Hubbard Street. Peraza Cortez is scheduled for a detention hearing on April 13, with no further details about the victim or incident released.



A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after robbing a woman at gunpoint in Streeterville, police said.

What we know:

Edmonds Ronaldo Peraza Cortez faces one felony count of armed robbery, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Edmonds Ronaldo Peraza Cortez, 25. (Chicago PD )

He was taken into custody at 7 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Hubbard Street, less than an hour after the robbery, which occurred in the 400 block of E. Illinois Street.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was not identified, and no further details about the incident have been released.

What's next:

Peraza Cortez is due in court for a detention hearing on April 13.