Man arrested for robbing woman at gunpoint in Streeterville, police say

By Cody King
Published  April 12, 2025 5:25pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after robbing a woman at gunpoint in Streeterville, police said.

What we know:

Edmonds Ronaldo Peraza Cortez faces one felony count of armed robbery, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Edmonds Ronaldo Peraza Cortez, 25. (Chicago PD )

He was taken into custody at 7 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Hubbard Street, less than an hour after the robbery, which occurred in the 400 block of E. Illinois Street.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was not identified, and no further details about the incident have been released.

What's next:

Peraza Cortez is due in court for a detention hearing on April 13. 

