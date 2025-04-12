Man arrested for robbing woman at gunpoint in Streeterville, police say
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after robbing a woman at gunpoint in Streeterville, police said.
What we know:
Edmonds Ronaldo Peraza Cortez faces one felony count of armed robbery, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is Edmonds Ronaldo Peraza Cortez, 25. (Chicago PD )
He was taken into custody at 7 a.m. in the 600 block of W. Hubbard Street, less than an hour after the robbery, which occurred in the 400 block of E. Illinois Street.
The victim, a 41-year-old woman, was not identified, and no further details about the incident have been released.
What's next:
Peraza Cortez is due in court for a detention hearing on April 13.