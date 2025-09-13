Chicago crime: 7 charged in deadly Mag Mile smash-and-grab burglary, police say

The Brief Seven suspects were charged in connection with a deadly smash-and-grab on the Magnificent Mile on Thursday morning. Each suspect faces multiple felony charges, including murder. One of their alleged getaway cars hit another car, killing a man in his 40s.



Police arrested and charged seven individuals in connection with a deadly smash-and-grab burglary at a Louis Vuitton store on the Magnificent Mile on Thursday morning.

The suspects were all charged with multiple felony crimes, including for murder in connection with the crash that left a 40-year-old man dead.

What we know:

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Thursday when a pickup truck drove into the store at 919 N. Michigan Avenue in Streeterville.

The suspects then allegedly took merchandise and fled in multiple cars, one of which, a Kia Stinger, fled south on Michigan Avenue and hit a Honda CR-V at Ohio Street. The driver of the Honda, later identified as Mark Arceta, died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

In total, seven suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the incident:

Dejuan Wingard, 20, was charged with murder, burglary, theft of items between $500,000 and $1 million, and reckless homicide.

Darius Bowdry, 30, was charged with murder, theft of items between $500,000 and $1 million, burglary, misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a police officer, and had three warrants.

Keller McMillian, 35, was charged with murder, burglary, theft of items between $500,000 and $1 million, and had three out-of-state warrants.

Alton Jackson, 37, was charged with burglary, theft of items between $500,000 and $1 million, and murder.

Harvey Fisher, 26, was charged with burglary, theft of items between $500,000 and $1 million, and murder.

Anthony Hemphill, 22, was charged with burglary, theft of items between $500,000 and $1 million, and murder.

Ketih Perkins, 19, was charged with burglary, theft of items between $500,000 and $1 million, and murder.

(Left to right) Alton Jackson, Harvey Fisher, Anthony Hemphill, and Keith Perkins were arrested in connection with a deadly smash-and-grab on the Magnificent Mile. (Chicago Police Department)

The suspects were expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.