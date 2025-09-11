Chicago crash critically injures 6, shuts down part of Mag Mile

The Brief A two-vehicle early morning crash on Michigan Avenue near Ohio Street left six people critically injured. The Mag Mile was closed and buses were rerouted.



A serious two-vehicle crash left six people critically hurt and shut down part of Chicago's Magnificent Mile Thursday morning.

What we know:

Crews responded to the crash on Michigan Avenue near Ohio Street. One vehicle rolled over in the collision, and both cars sustained heavy damage.

Six people in total were injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Three were transported to Northwestern Hospital, while the other three were taken to Stroger Hospital. All were in critical condition.

Michigan Avenue was closed in the area, and buses were rerouted while emergency crews worked at the scene. A traffic light was also taken out during the crash.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details on how the crash happened.

What's next:

Officials have not said when Michigan Avenue will fully reopen. The investigation is ongoing.