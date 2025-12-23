Santa spreads holiday cheer to Illinois NICU families
CHICAGO - Santa Claus recently stopped by Loyola's neonatal intensive care unit to visit newborns and take photos with families whose babies are spending the holidays in the hospital.
The annual visit is meant to help parents mark an important milestone during an otherwise stressful time.
Loyola staff say moments like these are part of a broader effort to support families as they care for their children during the holidays.
The Source: This article contains information from Loyola University Medical Center.