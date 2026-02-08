Crash on I-94 leaves 1 dead, semi driver injured, police say

The Brief A crash between a SUV and a semi-truck on I-94 overnight left one driver dead and another injured, ISP said. Southbound lanes on Chicago's Far South Side were closed for multiple hours during the investigation.



A crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway overnight left one driver dead and another injured on Chicago’s Far South Side.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 94 southbound lanes at 130th Street, according to the Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash that involved a Nissan SUV and a semi-truck.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to a local hospital, where they died from injuries sustained in the crash. Officials did not identify the victim.

The driver of the semi-truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries, but the ISP did not specify their condition.

It was unclear what exactly led to the crash.

The southbound lanes of I-94 were closed for the crash investigation around 1:17 a.m. and reopened about four hours later at 5:19 a.m.

ISP is investigating the crash.