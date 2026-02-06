Suburban Chicago man arrested in Edens Expressway hit-and-run

The Brief A Beach Park man was arrested after police say he struck a pedestrian and fled the scene of a crash on the Edens Expressway. The pedestrian was hospitalized with serious, life-threatening injuries following the early-morning incident in Skokie. Damian Lopez, 30, is being held in the Cook County Jail pending his first court appearance.



A suburban Chicago man is in custody after striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene of a crash on the Edens Expressway, Illinois State Police said.

What we know:

Damian Lopez, 30, of Beach Park, was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, a Class 4 felony, and failure to report a personal injury crash, a Class 2 felony, police said.

State police said troopers were notified of multiple crashes about 4:47 a.m. Feb. 1 on Interstate 94 near Church Street in Skokie.

In one of the crashes, a person exited a vehicle and was struck by a suspect's vehicle, authorities said. The suspect then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, police said. Further details on their condition haven't been released.

Following an investigation, state police identified Lopez as the suspect and arrested him Feb. 2.

Pictured is Damian Lopez of Beach Park. (FOX 32 )

What's next:

Lopez was being held at the Cook County Jail pending his first court appearance.