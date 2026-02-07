Chicago weather: Cold lingers, but warmer temperatures ahead this week

Chicago-area residents should brace for a mix of melting and refreezing as temperatures inch closer to normal levels this weekend.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to reach around 31 to 32 degrees in some areas, near the region’s typical daytime high of 33 degrees. Saturday’s high reached only about 25 degrees, with wind chills making conditions feel much colder.

Refreezing could create slick conditions as temperatures hover near the freezing mark, especially where snow and ice remain on the ground. Winds from the east around 7 mph Saturday evening pushed wind chills into the single digits and teens across much of the area.

Light flurries were possible overnight into Sunday, though any snowfall is expected to be minimal, with little to no accumulation. Overnight lows were forecast to dip to around 19 degrees.

Conditions are expected to improve early next week, with highs reaching about 40 degrees Monday and climbing to the mid-40s by Tuesday. Temperatures are forecast to remain above normal through the rest of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.