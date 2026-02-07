A 35-year-old man injured in a West Englewood shooting: police

A 35-year-old man was injured in a West Englewood shooting on Saturday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

A 35-year-old man was standing near the sidewalk in the 2000 block of E. 71st Street around 7:15 p.m. Police say the victim was approached by an unknown suspect who pulled out a gun and fired shots, according to police.

The 35-year-old sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was transported to the University of Chicago in fair condition.

Area One Detectives are investigating the incident.