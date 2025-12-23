Chicago woman gets nearly 3 years for Molotov attack on neighbors’ porch: prosecutors

The Brief A 70-year-old Chicago woman was sentenced to nearly three years in prison for a federal hate crime after throwing a Molotov cocktail onto her neighbors’ porch. Prosecutors said she targeted the victims because of their Venezuelan origin and admitted she wanted to force them to leave the home. No injuries were reported, but a fire was started, and the woman later left a threatening, anti-immigrant note on the landlord’s car.



A Chicago woman who threw a Molotov cocktail onto her neighbors' porch was sentenced to nearly three years in prison on a federal hate crime charge, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Ana Hernandez, 70, threw a glass bottle filled with oil and a washcloth onto her neighbors' back porch on March 16, 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The device ignited a fire on the wooden porch, but no injuries were reported.

Hernandez admitted in a plea agreement that she targeted the residents because of their Venezuelan origin and said she wanted to force them to leave the home, prosecutors said.

Later that day, Hernandez left a note on the victims’ landlord’s car that stated in part, "We do not want you in the neighborhood. Go back to your country. You can go the easy way or the hard way," according to prosecutors.

Hernandez pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal hate crime charge of unlawfully interfering with housing rights.

A U.S. District judge on Thursday sentenced Hernandez to two years and nine months in prison.