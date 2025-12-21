Oak Brook police save driver trapped in overturned car on fire

The Brief Oak Brook police saved a driver in a car that was overturned and on fire early Sunday morning. Police believe the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash. The driver and two officers were briefly hospitalized with minor injuries.



Police officers in west suburban Oak Brook saved a driver who was trapped inside an overturned car that was on fire early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Around 3:38 a.m., an officer saw a sedan without its lights on and speeding northbound on Route 83 near 31st Street, according to the Oak Brook Police Department.

The patrol car tried to catch up to the sedan as it exited onto eastbound Interstate 88.

That’s when the officers found a crashed car that had rolled over and was fully engulfed in flames. The driver was trapped inside.

Officers used fire extinguishers to put out the fire while trying to get the driver out.

The driver and two officers had minor injuries during the incident, including smoke inhalation, police said. They were all taken to a local hospital, treated, and released.

Police determined the car officers found overturned was the same one they had seen earlier traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 83.

"These officers acted without hesitation, placing themselves in harm’s way," said Oak Brook Police Chief Brian Strockis, in a statement. "There is no doubt that their actions saved this individual’s life. I am grateful that only minor injuries were sustained, and I could not be more proud of their bravery and professionalism."

Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.