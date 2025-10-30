Chicago man arrested in June shooting that left 1 critically hurt, police say

The Brief Donald Stoute, 41, was arrested Wednesday in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm. Police said he allegedly shot and critically injured a 32-year-old man on June 3 in the 700 block of North Lake Shore Drive; he’s due in court Oct. 31 for a detention hearing.



A Chicago man was arrested in connection with a downtown shooting that left a 32-year-old man critically injured in June, authorities said.

What we know:

Donald Stoute, 41, was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said.

He faces one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

Pictured is Donald Stoute, 41. (Chicago PD )

Police said Stoute was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously wounded the victim on June 3 in the 700 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Further details about the shooting were not released.

What's next:

Stoute is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31 for a detention hearing.