Chicago man arrested in June shooting that left 1 critically hurt, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested in connection with a downtown shooting that left a 32-year-old man critically injured in June, authorities said.
What we know:
Donald Stoute, 41, was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road, Chicago police said.
He faces one felony count of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.
Pictured is Donald Stoute, 41. (Chicago PD )
Police said Stoute was identified as the suspect who shot and seriously wounded the victim on June 3 in the 700 block of North Lake Shore Drive.
Further details about the shooting were not released.
What's next:
Stoute is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 31 for a detention hearing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.