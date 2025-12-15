Chicago weather: Frigid start today before a milder pattern arrives

The Brief It stays cold and breezy today with wind chills near zero and highs in the mid-20s. Milder air moves in Tuesday through Thursday, pushing highs into the 40s with a few rain showers possible. Another brief cool-down arrives Friday before above-normal temperatures return for the weekend and Christmas week.



Let's not kid ourselves. It's still really cold out this morning.

We’ve got one more of these to endure before a significant pattern flip arrives.

What to expect:

Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy which will keep wind chills barely above zero at times. The actual high will be in the mid 20s. Tonight won’t be anywhere near as cold with lows not far from 20.

Gusty southwest winds continue on Tuesday, blowing in milder air with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Skies will be partly sunny.

Wednesday will be partly sunny as well with highs in the lower 40s.

What's next:

There will be a few rain showers in the area Thursday but highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. I expect a quick punch of colder air on Friday but not as harsh as the weekend was.

Temperatures return to above-normal readings over the weekend and likely through all of Christmas week. In fact, both the US and Euro models are advertising unseasonable warmth on Christmas Day.