Man wounded, 1 in custody after shooting at Chicago liquor store
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night following an argument inside a liquor store in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting occurred about 8:14 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue. Police said the victim entered the store when an argument broke out and escalated into a fight.
During the confrontation, a 39-year-old man pulled out a handgun and fired twice, striking the victim in the chest and stomach, authorities said.
The victim took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Responding officers took a person of interest into custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, police said. Area detectives said charges are pending.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.