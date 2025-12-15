Man wounded, 1 in custody after shooting at Chicago liquor store

The Brief A man was critically wounded in a shooting following an argument inside a liquor store on the West Side. Police said the suspect fired multiple shots during a physical altercation. A person of interest is in custody and charges are pending.



A 35-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Sunday night following an argument inside a liquor store in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting occurred about 8:14 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Ogden Avenue. Police said the victim entered the store when an argument broke out and escalated into a fight.

During the confrontation, a 39-year-old man pulled out a handgun and fired twice, striking the victim in the chest and stomach, authorities said.

The victim took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Responding officers took a person of interest into custody and recovered a weapon at the scene, police said. Area detectives said charges are pending.