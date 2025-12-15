Smash-and-grab thieves hit Foot Locker in Logan Square

The Brief Smash-and-grab thieves used a white SUV to break into a Foot Locker in Logan Square early Monday and stole merchandise. Police have not reported any arrests or released details on the suspects or losses.



Smash-and-grab thieves burglarized a Foot Locker Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

What we know:

Just before 3 a.m., a white SUV was used to break into the front door of a Foot Locker located at 3401 W. Diversey Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Thieves made their way inside and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in two separate vehicles.

What we don't know:

Police have not said how much merchandise was stolen or how many suspects were involved.

No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.