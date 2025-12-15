Smash-and-grab thieves hit Foot Locker in Logan Square
CHICAGO - Smash-and-grab thieves burglarized a Foot Locker Monday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.
What we know:
Just before 3 a.m., a white SUV was used to break into the front door of a Foot Locker located at 3401 W. Diversey Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Thieves made their way inside and stole merchandise before fleeing the scene in two separate vehicles.
What we don't know:
Police have not said how much merchandise was stolen or how many suspects were involved.
No arrests have been made. Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.