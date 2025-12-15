Chicago Restaurant Week returns Jan. 23-Feb. 8 with 500-plus participants

The Brief Chicago Restaurant Week returns next month. The event allows foodies to try some of the best restaurants in the city and suburbs at affordable prices. More than 500 restaurants are participating in this year's event from Jan. 23 through Feb. 8.



More than 500 restaurants will be participating in this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week, a record number.

The event kicks off next month on Jan. 23 and will go through Feb. 8 for food lovers who can try some of Chicago’s best restaurants for an affordable price.

More than 500 restaurants will be participating in this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week, a record number. (Courtesy of Choose Chicago )

What You Need to Know:

Participating restaurants will offer a curated menu with prices set at $30 for brunch or lunch and $45 or $60 for dinner (excluding beverages, tax, and gratuity), according to a news release.

"It's more than a week of fantastic discounts at top culinary establishments; it's our moment to celebrate the restaurants and chefs who power this industry every day," said Kristen Reynolds, president and CEO of Choose Chicago, in a statement. "From beloved neighborhood spots to world-renowned dining destinations, this event offers exciting, accessible ways for everyone to experience the flavors that make Chicago the place to be this winter — and one of the great food cities of the world. Bon appétit!"

The more than 500 participating restaurants represent 33 distinct Chicago neighborhoods and 61 suburban eateries. Organizers also said 160 are woman and/or minority-owned restaurants and 76 are making their Restaurant Week debut.

More than 500 restaurants will be participating in this year’s Chicago Restaurant Week, a record number. (Courtesy of Choose Chicago )

Participating restaurants include a wide array of options like Lula Cafe (Logan Square), Il Carciofo (West Loop), Café Yaya (Lincoln Park), Topolobampo (River North), Señoritas Cantina on Dearborn (The Loop), Truth Be Told (Hyde Park) and Lior’s Café (Washington Heights). They join a list of repeat loyalists such as Gene & Georgetti (River North), Geja’s Café (Lincoln Park), Frontier (West Town), Big Jones (Andersonville), Dove’s Luncheonette (Bucktown/Wicker Park) and more.

For the full list of restaurants and to make a reservation, visit chicagorestaurantweek.com.