Despite barricades removal, Chicago police brace for more 'teen takeovers' in Streeterville

The Brief Police expect more "teen takeovers" in Streeterville this weekend despite removing crowd control fencing. The fencing was taken down overnight without explanation, causing confusion among residents. Officials are considering other tactics, including geo-fencing and rideshare restrictions, if large groups gather.



Police remain on alert near Ogden Plaza in Streeterville Friday night, expecting teen gatherings like those that have disrupted the area on past weekends—even though crowd control fencing installed Thursday night was quietly removed by morning.

What we know:

Streeterville residents went to bed Thursday seeing barricades lining Illinois Street and Fairbanks Court around Ogden Plaza, only to wake up Friday and find them gone.

The fencing was intended to help manage large groups, sometimes referred to as "teen takeovers," that have gathered in the area on recent weekends, occasionally causing disturbances.

Alderman Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) supported the decision to put the fencing up, saying it was "basically a crowd control tactic" designed to prevent police from having to push large groups into traffic. But overnight, the barriers came down, and residents like Lauren Lapka said they were left wondering why.

"It makes me think, was there something planned for yesterday we didn't know about, or is the alderman getting yelled at for this plan?" she told FOX 32 Chicago.

Hopkins said Friday that he does not expect the fencing to return this weekend.

Local perspective:

One nearby residential building warned tenants that entrances may be secured earlier than usual Friday evening, depending on crowd conditions.

Still, some residents are concerned not so much about safety, but how the heavy security measures look.

"It’s a bad optic, and are we needing to get that to deter what’s happening in our community? I hope not," said Streeterville resident Bill Shaw.

What's next:

City officials are considering digital tools like geo-fencing, which would limit rideshare drop-offs in certain areas during peak crowd times. But skepticism remains.

"The kids are going to do what they're going to do," Lapka said. "I don't think a barricade is going to prevent them from jumping into the street."