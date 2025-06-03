Chicago crime: Dispute on Lake Shore Drive leads to shooting, police say

The Brief A dispute between two drivers on Lake Shore Drive on Tuesday led to a shooting. The victim, a 32-year-old man, was shot in the elbow and taken to a hospital in good condition. It was unclear what led to the initial dispute.



A man was shot and injured during a dispute between two drivers on Lake Shore Drive in broad daylight on Tuesday.

What we know:

The victim, a 32-year-old man, told police he was driving southbound in the 700 block of Lake Shore Drive in Streeterville a little before 11:30 a.m. when he got into a dispute with the driver of a black Jaguar SUV, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The SUV pulled alongside the victim’s car, and the driver, an unknown male, shot at the victim.

The victim was hit in the elbow and drove to the 1500 block of South Wabash Avenue in the South Loop and called police. He was later taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The gunman continued southbound before fleeing in an unknown direction.

What we don't know:

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

It was unclear what led to the initial dispute.

Area detectives are investigating.