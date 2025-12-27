North Chicago man shot gun into air several times outside bar, sheriff says

The Brief A 22-year-old man was charged with allegedly firing a gun into the air multiple times near a bar overnight. Police said the man shot the 9mm pistol as an "act of celebration." He was taken into custody and charged with multiple crimes, the Lake County sheriff said.



A suburban man was arrested after he allegedly shot a gun into the air multiple times outside of a bar early Saturday morning.

Danis J. Nunez-Bonilla, 22, of North Chicago, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and reckless discharge of a firearm, according to the Lake County’s Sheriff’s Office.

Danis J. Nunez-Bonilla (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday morning, a sheriff’s deputy was near a bar in the 37800 block of North Sheridan Road in Beach Park when they heard multiple gunshots from the parking lot area.

The deputy saw a white work van quickly driving away from the bar’s parking lot. She stopped the van and spoke to the driver, identified as Nunez-Bonilla, and saw that he had a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine. The deputy also found several discharged shell casings in the car and another 11 casings near the bar.

Nunez-Bonilla was taken into custody as deputies believed he allegedly fired the gun in an "act of celebration."

"I am extremely proud of our alert deputies involved in this dangerous situation," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg, in a statement. "Working together, they quickly identified the man who was recklessly firing shots into the air and safely took him into custody without anyone being injured. This incident serves a powerful reminder that 24/7, our sheriff’s deputies are out there protecting our community."

What's next:

Nunez-Bonilla was being held in jail pending an initial court hearing on Saturday.

Lake County prosecutors intend to ask a judge to keep him in jail.