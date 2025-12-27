Expand / Collapse search

Car slams through building on Chicago’s South Side, driver hurt, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  December 27, 2025 7:42am CST
Car slams through Chicago building, ends up on train tracks

A car jumped the curb and crashed through a building on Chicago's South Side before coming to rest on Metra tracks, police said.

The Brief

    • A car slammed through a South Side building before coming to rest on Metra tracks overnight.
    • The female driver was hospitalized with injuries and her passenger refused medical services.

CHICAGO - The female driver of a car that slammed through a building on the city’s South Side overnight was hospitalized.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 7800 block of S. Exchange Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at 1:20 a.m.

A blue sedan was traveling northbound on Exchange and jumped the curb while trying to make a turn, police said.

The car hit the building and came to a stop near Metra tracks.

The woman driver had unspecified injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The woman passenger was not injured and refused medical services.

Citations are pending.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

