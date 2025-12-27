Car slams through building on Chicago’s South Side, driver hurt, police say

The Brief A car slammed through a South Side building before coming to rest on Metra tracks overnight. The female driver was hospitalized with injuries and her passenger refused medical services.



The female driver of a car that slammed through a building on the city’s South Side overnight was hospitalized.

What we know:

The crash happened in the 7800 block of S. Exchange Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police responded to the scene at 1:20 a.m.

A blue sedan was traveling northbound on Exchange and jumped the curb while trying to make a turn, police said.

The car hit the building and came to a stop near Metra tracks.

The woman driver had unspecified injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The woman passenger was not injured and refused medical services.

Citations are pending.