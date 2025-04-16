Chicago City Council expected to vote on stricter downtown curfew for teens

The Brief The Chicago City Council is expected to vote on a proposed stricter curfew for minors in the city's downtown area. Ald. Brian Hopkins' proposal would move the curfew up from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the central business district. The proposal comes after a series of violent incidents during large gatherings of teenagers in the Loop and Streeterville.



The Chicago City Council is expected to vote on a stricter curfew for minors in the city’s central business district during a meeting on Wednesday.

The change would move the curfew up from the current 10 p.m. time to 8 p.m. every day in the city's downtown area.

The backstory:

Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd Ward) proposed the change after multiple incidents of violence during large gatherings of teenagers in the downtown area, many times referred to as "teen takeovers."

In one incident on March 9, a 46-year-old woman visiting Chicago was shot while walking with her son in the Streeterville neighborhood. A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with that shooting.

Then, on March 28, a 15-year-old boy was shot and suffered a graze wound to his leg in the downtown area, and a 14-year-old boy was charged this week in connection with that shooting.

Downtown residents and some officials, like Hopkins, have argued that an earlier curfew could help curb such incidents.

Kathy Gregg, a Streeterville resident, said she plans to address the City Council on Wednesday.

"It’s different these last couple of years. It’s escalated," said Gregg. "I don’t think most of the kids are coming down with guns or tasers. There’s just a few."

What they're saying:

Mayor Brandon Johnson has voiced opposition to a change in curfew specifically for younger people.

"I don’t believe creating policies for a very narrow space in the city of Chicago is the right approach because that’s not really dealing with the actual issue," Johnson said during a news conference on Tuesday. "And the issue is that we do have to hold people accountable, but we also have to make sure that there are opportunities for folks. So diverting the problem somewhere else … that doesn’t reflect my values."

On Tuesday, Johnson touted the success of the city's youth programs during his administration.