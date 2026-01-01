Johnson welcomes new year, highlights drop in Chicago violence

The Brief City recorded its lowest level of violent crime in more than a decade in 2025. Shootings fell below 2,000 for the first time this century. Biggest declines were seen in neighborhoods hit hardest by violence.



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson welcomed the New Year with a video message to residents focused on reflection, optimism, and the work ahead for the city.

What we know:

"Happy New Year, Chicago," Johnson said in a video message released overnight on X. "However you celebrated, I hope it was filled with warmth, reflection, and hope for the year ahead."

Johnson said 2025 was a year of progress, adding that he looks forward to continuing the work of building "a safer, more affordable Chicago." He told residents, "I have the great honor of working with you to build a safer, more affordable Chicago," and said he’s excited about what the city can accomplish together in 2026.

By the numbers:

The mayor’s office also shared new crime statistics Wednesday showing Chicago saw its lowest level of violent crime in more than a decade in 2025. According to the city, overall violent crime was down 21.3% compared to 2024.

For the first time this century, the mayor's office said Chicago recorded fewer than 2,000 shootings in 2025 — a notable change from recent years, when annual totals regularly exceeded 2,500. Robberies also dropped nearly 50% from their post-pandemic peak, with similar declines seen in carjackings, aggravated assaults, and battery assaults.

City officials say the largest decreases were reported in neighborhoods that have long struggled with violence, including West Englewood, Roseland, Austin, North Lawndale, and South Shore.