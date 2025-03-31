Teen charged in Streeterville shooting of tourist, police say

A 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with the March 9 shooting of a 46-year-old woman who was visiting Chicago and walking with her son in Streeterville.

The boy was charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police identified the suspect as the person who fired the gun on March 9 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street and hit the woman, who was walking with her son on the sidewalk near a movie theater.

She was shot in the arm and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The shooting, as well as last Friday’s downtown mayhem in which a teenager was grazed by a bullet, led to locals calling for an earlier curfew for young people.

The boy was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Monday in the 0-100 block of West 87th Street, according to Chicago police.

What we don't know:

The boy was not identified since he was underage.

In the days after the shooting, police said they believed four suspects were connected to the shooting, all under the age of 20.

It was unclear if any other arrests would be made.