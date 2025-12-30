Girl accidentally shot in head on Chicago's South Side: police

The Brief A teenage girl was accidentally shot near the eye early Tuesday in Chicago’s Oakland neighborhood. The 15-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and was listed in fair condition. Police recovered a gun and are investigating the circumstances of the accidental discharge.



A teenage girl was accidentally shot near the eye Tuesday morning in Chicago's Oakland neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen was inside a building around 3 a.m. when she was shot near her right eye in the 4100 block of South Ellis Avenue, according to police.

The girl, who was around 15 years old, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where she was listed in fair condition.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated the shooting happened due to an "accidental discharge."

A gun was recovered from the scene. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what caused the gun to go off or whether any charges are pending.