Chicago boutique owner feels squeeze from Trump tariffs

The Brief Tariffs introduced by President Trump are driving up costs for retailers, especially small boutiques. A Chicago shop owner says sudden price jumps on imports from Europe are eating into profits. Experts warn the fashion industry could be pushed back decades as a result of ongoing trade policy impacts.



Businesses across the country are feeling the effects of President Donald Trump's tariffs, and Chicago is no exception.

Some experts predict the fashion industry could be set back decades.

What we know:

Trump's tariffs are creating a major obstacle and new challenges for retailers everywhere. Family-owned stores and local boutiques are likely to take the brunt of the impact.

Located on the border of Streeterville and the Gold Coast, the owners of SPACE 519, a small luxury department store on Chestnut Street, are seeing firsthand the shifts in vendor pricing.

The shop sells highly curated clothing items, jewelry, home decor, and houses a 40-seat restaurant. Most of what they sell comes from Europe, and there's already been a big bump in costs.

Plus, one expert interviewed by BusinessofFashion.com says tariffs could set the fashion industry back almost 50 years and predicts European designers could end up selling mostly in Europe.

What they're saying:

SPACE 519 owner Lance Lawson explains the ripple effect Trump's tariffs are causing.

"We everyday pretty much are making transfers and importing goods into the store, so automatically, the first thing on Thursday morning, the Euro just jumped way up. At it’s height on Thursday, it was trading almost eight points higher than it was earlier in the day. So again, a transfer that I was making that day is many thousands of dollars more than it would have been the day before, and I have to import the goods that day. Plus, for us, a lot of the items that we bring in, I pay the duty on, so for instance today, I’m making transfers, bringing things in through DHL, and I’m already paying this higher duty, I don’t have any ability to mark any of those goods up anymore because I’ve already set the pricing for those goods so I’m just going to have to eat my share of that extra increase," said Lawson.

Dig deeper:

Prior to the recently imposed changes, Lawson says tariffs were sitting well below ten percent. They jumped to 10 percent on Saturday and now could soon reach up to 25 percent for most goods and products.