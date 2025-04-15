Chicago mayor touts youth programs as teen unrest sparks curfew debate

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson says over 106,000 youth were served through city programs in his Youth Impact Report. Streeterville residents are urging City Council to impose an earlier teen curfew after recent disturbances. Johnson opposes the curfew change, saying it doesn’t address the root causes of youth unrest.



Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday released a new report highlighting city efforts to engage and support young people—just as some residents in Streeterville push for stricter curfew rules after a string of chaotic teen gatherings.

What we know:

Johnson’s Youth Impact Report details programming that reached more than 106,000 young people through the Department of Family and Support Services.

That includes 2,000 year-round youth jobs, 155 "kickback" events aimed at safe recreation, and 50,000 teens connected to 45,000 activities via the city’s "My CHI. My Future." platform.

But on the city’s Near North Side, a different picture has emerged in recent weeks. Residents in Streeterville say large groups of teens have been gathering outside the AMC Theater, running into traffic and fighting. In one recent incident, a tourist was shot.

In response, Ald. Brian Hopkins has proposed changing the city’s teen curfew from 10 p.m. to 8 p.m.—a move that some neighbors support.

Kathy Gregg, a Streeterville resident, plans to address City Council members on Wednesday.

"It’s different these last couple of years. It’s escalated," Gregg said. "I don’t think most of the kids are coming down with guns or tasers. There’s just a few."

The other side:

Mayor Johnson has pushed back on the idea of a curfew, arguing that it won’t address the broader challenges facing Chicago youth.

"I don’t believe creating policies for a narrow space in Chicago is the right approach because it’s not dealing with the actual issue," Johnson said.