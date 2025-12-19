Family seeks answers after Chicago street vendor detained by federal agents

The Brief A 68-year-old street vendor was detained by federal agents while selling tamales on Chicago’s South Side. His family says he has serious medical conditions and relies on daily medication. Relatives say they still don’t know where he is being held or how he is doing.



The family of a longtime Chicago street vendor detained by federal agents earlier this week is urgently asking for answers, saying they are deeply concerned about his health and do not know where he is being held.

What we know:

Relatives say 68-year-old Federico Díaz was detained Monday morning while selling tamales on the corner of 47th Street and Hermitage Avenue. The encounter was captured on video by a nearby business.

Díaz’s son, who asked to remain anonymous, said his father had sold tamales on that same corner for years to help support his family.

"I told him to be careful, because there were rumors that ICE was still around," his son said. "But he has bills to pay and rent was due. That’s why he was out there selling tamales."

Family members say Díaz suffers from multiple medical conditions, including heart problems and asthma, and depends on daily medication. They say those medications are currently at home, and they are worried about how long he may be without them.

"We’re worried because he has a heart condition and asthma," his son said. "He can’t be without his medicine for too long. His medicine is at home. We just want to know if anyone can help us get him his medication."

According to the family, they have not been told where Díaz is being detained or given any information about his condition since he was taken into custody.

They are now urging federal authorities to provide updates or guidance on how they can ensure he receives the medical care he needs.

What's next:

FOX 32 has reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security for comment and is awaiting a response.