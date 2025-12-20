Chicago crime: Teen robbed woman, 19, at gunpoint, police say

The Brief An 18-year-old man was charged with robbing a woman at gunpoint in Hyde Park back in September. Zedrick Richardson is facing two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm.



An 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the armed robbery of a 19-year-old woman on the city’s South Side earlier this year.

What we know:

Zedrick Richardson, of Chicago, was arrested this week in connection with the alleged armed robbery back in September in Hyde Park.

He was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Zedrick Richardson

Police said Richardson was identified as the person who, around 5 a.m. on Sept. 13, allegedly took personal property from the 19-year-old victim in the 5500 block of S. Hyde Park Boulevard.

Richardson was arrested last Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 3000 block of E. 79th Street.

What's next:

He was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.