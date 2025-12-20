Chicago crime: 2 males tried to lure kids on South Side with money, candy, police say

The Brief Police are looking for two males who tried to lure children into a van by offering money and candy in Austin on Friday. CPD only had vague descriptions of the individuals.



Police are looking for two individuals who tried to lure children into a van by offering candy and money on the city’s South Side on Friday.

What we know:

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 4800 block of W. Adams Street in Austin, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said school-age children were walking southbound on Cicero Avenue when one of the unknown individuals, who was holding a piece of paper with an unknown amount of money, told the kids, "Hey kid, do you want some money?"

Another person told children, "Want to get some candy from inside this van?"

The individuals were standing near a white cargo van with no windows and rust marks on the fender near the tires, according to police.

CPD described one of the individuals as an African American male with dark complexion with black and gray hair. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a black, short-sleeved t-shirt, white jeans, and black Nike Air Force Ones.

The other individual was only described as an African American male wearing all black.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the incidents are asked to contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip to CPDTIP.com and reference RD #JJ528195.