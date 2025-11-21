Indiana hospital fires doctor, nurse after mother gives birth on highway

The Brief Franciscan Health Crown Point fired the physician and nurse involved in Mercedes Wells’ care. CEO Raymond Grady apologized, citing failures to listen and uphold Franciscan values. New policies now require doctors to examine all pregnant patients before discharge.



A northwest Indiana hospital has fired two employees after a woman gave birth on a highway minutes after being sent home.

What we know:

On Friday, Franciscan Health Crown Point President and CEO Raymond Grady said the physician and nurse directly involved in 38-year-old Mercedes Wells’ care "are no longer employed" following a "careful review" of the incident.

Grady apologized publicly, saying the hospital "failed to listen to Mrs. Wells’ concerns" and that "Compassionate concern is absent when a caregiver fails to listen to a patient who is clearly in pain and vulnerable."

What's changing:

Grady announced several steps aimed at preventing similar incidents, including mandatory cultural competency training for all labor and delivery staff and a new policy requiring that a physician examine every pregnant patient before discharge.

"We must fix what failed in our hospital so that no one experiences what happened to Mercedes Wells," Grady said.

The backstory:

According to the Wells family, Mercedes spent six hours inside the hospital. She says that moments before staff discharged her, her water broke. Despite that, Mercedes says a nurse insisted she wasn’t dilated enough — and that the couple never saw a doctor.

Eight minutes after Mercedes was wheeled out of the hospital’s front doors, she went into full labor on the highway. Leon was forced to deliver their baby girl, Alena, inside the family’s pickup truck.

Baby Alena is doing well. FOX 32 has reached out to the Wells family for comment on the changes, and we're waiting to hear back.

What's next:

Grady said Franciscan Health Crown Point is "committed to holding ourselves accountable through our actions" and that "Any evidence of actions to the contrary will not be tolerated."

He added that the hospital has reached out to the Wells family and that he hopes to meet with them in person soon.