Chicago area man gets 22 years in prison for gunrunning, prosecutors say

The Brief An Elgin man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to gunrunning in suburban Kane County. Prosecutors said Graham Green took part in the illegal sale of 18 guns and three machine gun conversion devices in 2023.



An Elgin man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for gunrunning in northwest suburban Kane County.

What we know:

Graham Green, 26, received the sentence on Friday in Kane County Circuit Court after pleading guilty to felony unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, according to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office.

Prosecutors said a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigation revealed that Green took part in the illegal sale of 18 guns and three machine gun conversion devices in Kane County in late 2023. He was arrested in March of 2024 by Elgin police.

"As a result of the collaboration between my office, federal authorities and local law enforcement, an individual is being held accountable for jeopardizing public safety by bringing illegal firearms into our communities," said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in a statement. "Illegal gun sales destabilize neighborhoods and fuel additional criminal activity, and I will continue to address gun trafficking and violence around Illinois."

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office co-prosecuted the case along with the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.