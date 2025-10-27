'Our little boo': Franciscan Health babies celebrate their first Halloween

The Brief Babies in the NICU at Franciscan Health Crown Point and Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Dyer are celebrating their first Halloween. Some of the infants dressed as superheroes, Disney princesses and more.



Babies in the NICU at Franciscan Health Crown Point and Family Birth Center at Franciscan Health Dyer are celebrating their first Halloween with costumes and photo shoots.

What we know:

The babies were dressed up as superheroes, Disney princesses, farm animals and more. The costumes were provided by Franciscan staff members.

Some of the babies are in the NICU for an extended stay, while others are preparing to be discharged from the Family Birth Center.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Baby Lorenzzo Acosta of Dyer. (Franciscan Health)

What's next:

