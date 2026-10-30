Minnesota man charged with murder in Chicago shooting

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The Brief A man has been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood in March 2025. Police said Alec Tibbetts approached Kevin Daniels, 42, while he was sitting in a car and shot him multiple times. Tibbetts was arrested in Minnesota and extradited to Chicago, where he faces first-degree murder charges and is scheduled for a detention hearing Friday.



A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting last year in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago fatal shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on March 24, 2025, in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Avenue, according to police.

Police said 29-year-old Alec Tibbetts approached a 42-year-old man who was sitting inside a car and started shooting. The victim was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Kevin Daniels, of Evanston.

Tibbetts was arrested Thursday in Minnesota, extradited to Chicago and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder proximate cause.

What's next:

Tibbetts, of Minneapolis, has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.