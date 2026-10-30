Minnesota man charged with murder in Chicago shooting
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting last year in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.
Chicago fatal shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. on March 24, 2025, in the 6600 block of South Sangamon Avenue, according to police.
Police said 29-year-old Alec Tibbetts approached a 42-year-old man who was sitting inside a car and started shooting. The victim was shot multiple times throughout the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where he later died.
The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Kevin Daniels, of Evanston.
Tibbetts was arrested Thursday in Minnesota, extradited to Chicago and charged with first-degree murder and first-degree murder proximate cause.
What's next:
Tibbetts, of Minneapolis, has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department and the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.