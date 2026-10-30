Elmhurst coffee shop owner accused of selling meth to undercover cop 3 times

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The Brief An Elmhurst coffee shop owner is accused of selling methamphetamine to an undercover police officer on three occasions. Prosecutors say Peter Thomas was allegedly carrying nearly 30 grams of meth when arrested. Thomas faces multiple felony charges but was released with conditions after a judge denied prosecutors' request to detain him before trial.



A man who owns a coffee shop at the Elmhurst Metra station is facing multiple felony charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover police officer three times, according to DuPage County prosecutors.

Peter Thomas, 35, of Villa Park, was arrested this week after investigators allegedly found nearly 30 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

Thomas, the owner of Pilot Pete's Coffee and Treats, is charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, misdemeanor resisting a police officer and misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver.

Undercover investigation leads to arrest

What we know:

According to prosecutors, the Elmhurst Police Department, working with Chicago police, identified Thomas as a suspected source of methamphetamine sales in DuPage County.

On Aug. 31, an undercover officer contacted Thomas and allegedly arranged to purchase methamphetamine the following day.

Prosecutors said the officer met Thomas at a business in the 100 block of West First Street in Elmhurst on Sept. 1 and purchased approximately 4.26 grams of methamphetamine for $40.

The officer allegedly made two additional purchases from Thomas at his Villa Park residence, buying 3.27 grams on Sept. 30 and another 7.33 grams on Oct. 28.

After the third alleged transaction, Thomas traveled to the same business on West First Street in Elmhurst, where officers arrested him as he exited his vehicle.

Authorities said officers found approximately 29.48 grams of methamphetamine in his pants pocket.

Police, prosecutors respond to drug investigation

What they're saying:

"Drug dealers care nothing for their victims, society or the rule of law," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said. "They profit on the suffering and heartbreak of others and care only about lining their pockets at society’s expense."

Berlin credited the Elmhurst, Villa Park and Chicago police departments for their work on the investigation.

"I thank the officers and investigators from the Elmhurst, Chicago and Villa Park Police Departments for their outstanding work in this investigation," Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean said. "Their professionalism, cooperation, and dedication were instrumental in building the case that led to the suspect’s arrest and helped protect our community from the harm caused by the highly dangerous and addictive drug, methamphetamine."

Suspect released with conditions

What's next:

A judge denied prosecutors' request to detain Thomas before trial.

Thomas was released with conditions, including restrictions on possessing or consuming alcohol, cannabis and controlled substances other than those medically prescribed. He must also submit to testing.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 23.