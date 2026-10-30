Person of interest questioned in Chicago child abduction attempt, SUV theft

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The Brief Chicago police say detectives are speaking with a person of interest in an attempted child abduction and vehicle theft investigation. It happened Thursday in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood, where a man allegedly attempted to abduct a child before stealing an SUV. Surveillance video captured the SUV theft at a nearby car wash, and police have not announced any arrests.



Chicago police are speaking with a person of interest in connection with an attempted child abduction and vehicle theft that happened Thursday in the city's Bucktown neighborhood.

Area Five detectives are speaking with a person of interest, according to an update from the Chicago Police Department on Friday.

Police did not provide additional information about the individual or announce any arrests.

Attempted abduction, SUV theft

The backstory:

The investigation began Thursday when a man allegedly attempted to abduct a child near the 2400 block of North Damen Avenue.

Police said the attempted abduction was unsuccessful.

Minutes later, the man allegedly drove to the $5 Fullerton Express Car Wash along Fullerton Avenue, where surveillance video captured him abandoning a white box van and stealing another vehicle.

Video obtained by FOX Chicago shows a woman vacuuming her white SUV when the man gets into the driver's seat and drives away.

The woman appears to try to stop him as the vehicle leaves the car wash.

Police scanner audio captures aftermath

Dig deeper:

Chicago police scanner audio captured the moments following the attempted abduction.

Officers described the incident as an unsuccessful kidnapping attempt and said they had the child with them.

In another transmission, an officer said a woman believed the incident was an attempted carjacking while she was trying to get her children out of a vehicle.

Detectives remained at the scene for several hours, gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses.

The white box van abandoned at the car wash did not appear to have license plates.

Investigation ongoing

What's next:

Chicago police have not released additional information about the person of interest or announced any arrests. It also remains unclear whether the stolen SUV has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.

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