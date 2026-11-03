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Chicago police: Man found dead with burns, head injuries on Northwest Side

By Nic Flosi
FOX 32 Chicago
Portage Park
Published November 3, 2026 5:53 AM CST
Published November 3, 2026 5:53 AM CST
Man found dead with burns, head injuries near Chicago car dealership
Man found dead with burns, head injuries near Chicago car dealership

Man found dead with burns, head injuries near Chicago car dealership

Chicago police are investigating after a man was found dead with burns and head injuries early Tuesday in Portage Park.

The Brief

    • A man was found dead Tuesday in the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road.
    • Police said he had burns throughout his body and injuries to his head.
    • The investigation remains ongoing.

CHICAGO - A man was found dead early Tuesday on Chicago’s Northwest Side, and detectives are investigating.

Chicago homicide investigation

What we know:

Chicago police said officers responded at about 12:10 a.m. to the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road, in the Portage Park neighborhood, near a car dealership.

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An unidentified man was found with burns throughout his body and injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man’s identity or additional details about what happened.

What's next:

Area Five detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately available.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.

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