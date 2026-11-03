Chicago police: Man found dead with burns, head injuries on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead early Tuesday on Chicago’s Northwest Side, and detectives are investigating.
Chicago homicide investigation
What we know:
Chicago police said officers responded at about 12:10 a.m. to the 5300 block of West Irving Park Road, in the Portage Park neighborhood, near a car dealership.
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An unidentified man was found with burns throughout his body and injuries to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the man’s identity or additional details about what happened.
What's next:
Area Five detectives are investigating. No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.